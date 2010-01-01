It's a bias of our culture that stillness is regarded as lazy, as being stuck in inaction, as a negative. It's not. It’s an action, and a powerful one. What’s more, it can change your day, and in doing so change your life.
Numerology predicts that certain numbers will show up in important combinations in your life again and again. You will literally draw them to you like a magnet. These numbers vibrate with you - are 'lucky' for you if you will.
Do you go through your wardrobe at the beginning of each season mumbling to yourself that you have got nothing to wear? The chances are that you have got plenty to wear but you just don't want to wear it. A clothes swap can solve all of these problems and what is more it is eco friendly, frugal and fun.
Did you know that you are made up of more bacteria than cells inside you? To most people, bacteria could just be a dirty word, bringing in its wake dirt and disease. However, most of the bacteria in the human system are good bacteria. They are essential to keep you alive and kicking.
Until recently, the world has been divided into two camps: those who believe in metaphysics and those who scoff at such nonsense. The problem was that in the past we were not able to 'prove' that there was life after death, angels, telepathy, or any other apparently intangible aspect of our spirituality. But now science is starting to throw up some rather startling revelations...
You've probably heard it a hundred times or more – if you want to reduce the stress in your life you need to simplify. In the words of Henry David Thoreau, "Simplify, Simplify." But this is much easier said than done, of course, and there is no shortage of experts who are happy to tell you exactly how to do it.
After my mother died in the summer of 2004, I felt pain and grief like I had never known before. I then remembered something that my mother had told me when I had to write a paper in high school. She told me to write about what I knew. I realised that I could write and write thoughtfully about my mother. Perhaps this would help.
Google "minimalistic lifestyle" and every one but one of the first 100 websites focuses on getting rid of stuff you own and discarding ownership. But to be minimalistic, one must also appreciate living, and learn to appreciate beauty wherever it exists.
No matter which spiritual techniques you practice, it all really comes down to attention. And it is through the practice of attention that you grow in awareness. Through practice you experience what the words point to. And through experience, that which you are seeking becomes your reality.
There are many things in life that we don't "know" about before we get some insight into them. You don't realize the bike will hurt when it runs over your foot until the moment it actually happens. Or that water can actually boil away and leave a burnt mess. Enlightenment is another such thing.
In our stressed-out modern existences, the services provided by health spas have become more of a necessity than a pastime, and people flock to those havens of relaxation that promise something more than just a massage and a facial. Explore our experiences of some SA's top spas in our Spas & Retreats Special Edition.
Author: Cami Walker This is the powerful story of the author's struggle with Multiple Sclerosis and how a healer's unusual prescription of mindful altruism - to 'give away 29 gifts in 29 days' - ignited her energy, her happiness, and invited more abundance into her life. More details...
Did You Know?
Auricular Therapy
Auricular therapists claim that there are over 200 acupuncture points on the ear alone. In order to help your body heal itself they stimulate these points by using needles, minute electrical currents or even a laser beam.