Stillness is a Powerful Action It's a bias of our culture that stillness is regarded as lazy, as being stuck in inaction, as a negative. It's not. It's an action, and a powerful one. What's more, it can change your day, and in doing so change your life. What's in that Lottery Ticket Anyway Numerology predicts that certain numbers will show up in important combinations in your life again and again. You will literally draw them to you like a magnet. These numbers vibrate with you - are 'lucky' for you if you will.

Why is a Clothes Swap the Best Way to Refresh Your Wardrobe? Do you go through your wardrobe at the beginning of each season mumbling to yourself that you have got nothing to wear? The chances are that you have got plenty to wear but you just don't want to wear it. A clothes swap can solve all of these problems and what is more it is eco friendly, frugal and fun. Why Do We Need Probiotics? Did you know that you are made up of more bacteria than cells inside you? To most people, bacteria could just be a dirty word, bringing in its wake dirt and disease. However, most of the bacteria in the human system are good bacteria. They are essential to keep you alive and kicking.