Do you go through your wardrobe at the beginning of each season mumbling to yourself that you have got nothing to wear? The chances are that you have got plenty to wear but you just don't want to wear it. The reason that you don't want to wear it is that you are bored with it, perhaps it doesn't fit very well and never has done or perhaps you just want the feeling of having something new. A clothes swap can solve all of these problems and what is more it is eco friendly, frugal and fun.



Each time you rush to the shops to by a seasons worth of new clothes, that at the end of the season you will throw away because you are bored of them, you are creating damage to the environment. Not only are you creating unnecessary waste which is likely to contribute to the growing problem of landfill in the UK but you are also increasing the environmental impact associated with clothing manufacture. Synthetic textiles in landfill do not break down and so remain in the ecosystem. Dyes and chemical finishes can also wash out with rain water into the water systems. Even natural textiles cause environmental problems. When they break down they create methane which is a powerful green house gas. There are a variety of other issues associated with the manufacture of new clothes including pesticide pollution and carbon footprints. By swapping clothes you can help to reduce all of these.



We all have the occasional spend up in the shops. More often than not because we want that feeling of having something new and not because we really need it. Just think how you would feel at the end of the month when your credit card bill fluttered onto your doormat instead of landing with a very ominous thump. Arranging or attending a clothes swap is a really enjoyable way to spend an evening or afternoon without spending any money. I can be just as fun as shopping without the debt, guilt and overspending that can often accompany a shopping trip. In fact it is even more fun than shopping as you can try out new looks and styles of clothes without any risk. If you decide that you don't like something that you have swapped you can always swap it again at another event or on a website.



So there really is no better way to refresh your wardrobe without damage to the environment and your wallet. Swapping is the ultimate guilt free alternative to shopping.







