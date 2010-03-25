I can't tell you if you'll win the Lottery or not, that's up to your own personal fate, but if you do win, I'll bet I can tell you some of the numbers on your winning ticket.



Numerology predicts that certain numbers will show up in important combinations in your life again and again. You will literally draw them to you like a magnet. These numbers vibrate with you - are lucky for you if you will.



Your lucky numbers come from (2) sources: your date of birth, and your use name (what you go by). Your date of birth gives us your Life Path, birthday, and your Fadic birthday, while your use name gives us your Name lucky numbers.



To show you how there values are calculated, lets give an example. Actor Orlando Bloom was born on January 13th, 1977. We can calculate his lucky numbers as follows.





Life Path



Your Life Path is your luckiest number. It's Numerology's equivalent to your Sun sign in Astrology. You calculate your Life Path by adding together all the digits of your full date of birth, and then repeating the process until we get a single digit. This is called fadic addition. For Orlando Bloom, the process gives us (2) as shown below.



01-13-1977 = (0 + 1 + 1 + 3 + 1 + 9 + 7 + 7) = (29) = (2 + 9) = (11) = (1 + 1) = (2)





Birthday



Your Birthday is your second lucky number. It's the day of the month you were born on. Orlando Bloom's birthday value is (13).





Fadic Birthday



Your Fadic birthday is the result of adding together the digits in your birthday with fadic addition. If your birthday number is less than (10), then your fadic birthday is the same as your birthday number, and you have one less lucky number to work with. Orland Bloom's fadic birthday value is (4).



13 = (1 + 3) = 4





Name Lucky Numbers



Your Name lucky numbers are calculated by converting each of the letters in a name to it's position in the alphabet, reducing each number by fadic addition, and then summing the result. Two names will give us (2) lucky name numbers. If you use a third name, or an initial (such as George W. Bush), you will have (3) lucky name numbers. Orland Bloom's name gives us (34) and (21) respectively.



Orlando = (15)+(18)+(12)+(1)+(14)+(4)+(15) = (6 + 9 + 3 + 1 + 5 + 4 + 6) = (34)



Bloom = (2)+(12)+(15)+(15)+(13) = (2 + 3 + 6 + 6 + 4) = (21)





Secondary Life Path Numbers



Finally, your Life Path number is so strong that we count all two-digit numbers, which match it when we use fadic addition on them as lucky numbers. This series of numbers can be found by adding multiples of 9 to your Life Path number. For Orlando Bloom this series of numbers is as follows:



11, 20, 29, 38, 47, 56, 65, 74, 83, and 92.





Conclusion



So Orlando Bloom's lucky numbers are: 2, 13, 4, 34, 21, and the Life Path series: 11, 20, 29, 38, 47, 56, 65, 74, 83, and 92. This calculation can be done for anyone because everyone has Lucky Numbers just waiting to be discovered.



Keith Abbott is the developer and owner of 'Numerology 4 You' where you can order your own Numerology reading including your Lucky Numbers. Order your Numerology chart today at www.numerology4you.com

Share | Disclaimer: Harmonious Living is written for and read by a community of individuals with strong and independent opinions. While the publishers of Harmonious Living are dedicated to providing a forum in which views can be openly expressed, those views do not necessarily reflect those of the publishers.