“Activity conquers cold, but stillness conquers heat.” ~ Lao Tzu

It’s a bias of our culture that stillness is regarded as lazy, as being stuck in inaction, as a negative.



It’s not. It’s an action, and a powerful one.



What’s more, it can change your day, and in doing so change your life.



You’re in the middle of a frazzled day, swamped by work and meetings and emails and interruptions, or hassled by kids and phone calls and errands and chores.



You pause. Stay still for a minute, and breathe. You close your eyes, and find a stillness within yourself. This stillness spreads to the rest of your body, and to your mind. It calms you, centers you, focuses you on what you’re doing right now, not on all you have to do and all that has happened.



The stillness becomes a transformative action.



Stillness can be a powerful answer to the noise of others. It can be a way to push back against the buzz of the world, to take control. It can remind you of what’s important.





How to Practice



Stillness, oddly, doesn’t come naturally to many people. So practice.



1. Start your day in stillness. Whether it’s sitting with a cup of coffee as the world awakes, or sitting on a pillow and focusing on your breath, stillness is a powerful way to start your day. It sets the tone for things to come. Even 5-10 minutes is great.



2. Take regular stillness breaks. Every hour, set an alarm on your computer or phone to go off. Think of it as a bell that rings, reminding you to be still for a minute. During this minute, focus first on your breathing, to bring yourself into the present. Let the worries of the world around you melt away — all that is left is your breath. And then let your focus expand beyond your breath to your other senses, one at a time.



3. When chaos roars, pause. In the middle of a crisis or a noisy day, stop. Be still. Take a deep breath, and focus on that breath coming in, and going out. Find your inner stillness and then let your next action come from that stillness. Focus on that next action only.



Let stillness become your most powerful action. It could change your life.

“Through return to simple living Comes control of desires. In control of desires Stillness is attained. In stillness the world is restored.” ~ Lao Tzu





Please Help - Would you like to get a free copy of my next ebook (The Guide to Minimalism), a phone call with me, or some blog consulting from me? Get it cheap by helping out a good cause. See: Leo Babauta is the owner of one of the Top 100 Blogs on the internet - Zen Habits . He's also the author of a new best-selling book, “ The Power of Less: The Fine Art of Limiting Yourself to the Essentials … in Work and in Life “. You can also follow him on Twitter Please Help - Would you like to get a free copy of my next ebook (The Guide to Minimalism), a phone call with me, or some blog consulting from me? Get it cheap by helping out a good cause. See: Do a Good Deed, Win Some Help from Leo

Share | Disclaimer: Harmonious Living is written for and read by a community of individuals with strong and independent opinions. While the publishers of Harmonious Living are dedicated to providing a forum in which views can be openly expressed, those views do not necessarily reflect those of the publishers.